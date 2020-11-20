PILOT ROCK — Even as most students learn from home during the pandemic, the Pilot Rock School District was able to convince residents to make a long-term investment in school facilities.
The district announced Thursday, Nov. 19, that the Pilot Rock School Board had formally accepted the results of the election, affirming the 59-41 vote. Pilot Rock is the latest Eastern Oregon school district to take advantage of Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, meaning the $8 million raised from Pilot Rock property taxes will be matched by $4 million from the state.
“Thank you to our voters,” Pilot Rock Superintendent Troy Jerome said. “Passing a bond is difficult, but with the challenge of the pandemic added in, we knew we had to work even harder, and that paid off.”
The $12 million in proceeds from the bond and grant will go toward capital improvements at the district’s schools, including security upgrades, improved disability access, new roofing and an updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
