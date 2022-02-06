PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Police Department is raising awareness about a fake $100 bill the Pilot Rock Market received the evening of Friday, Feb. 4.
“The clerk immediately could tell the bill was counterfeit as on the front of it where ‘The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ is located, said, ‘MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES,’” Police Chief William J. Caldera reported in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The wording was on the back of the bill as well, and the bill feels thicker than real money and has a noticeable blue shade to it.
Caldera also reported the suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds He has red hair and wore a khaki long coat and khaki shorts with tennis shoes.
According to the blog propmoviemoney.com, movie and TV productions and others use prop money, which display disclaimers about the money not being legal tender. It is legal to use the fake cash for media, marketing, promotions, training and advertising.
“But try to use it for any other purposes,” according to the blog, “and you could find yourself on the wrong side of the law.”
Caldera also asked anyone with useful information to call Umatilla County’s dispatch center at 541-966-3651.
