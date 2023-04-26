PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock School District has begun renovation and reconstruction of its track and field at Pilot Rock Elementary School. Pilot Rock SD Superintendent Troy Jerome said the project will provide a boon to the community.
“The track gets used daily for exercise, all levels of football, softball and baseball kids play and practice down at this track,” Jerome said. “It’s a great place, and it’ll be even better when we’re done.”
In his 30 years living in Pilot Rock, Jerome said, the track always has been an unpaved dirt circuit, and very little has been done to renovate or bring the track to a standard where it could be used to hold track meets and competitions.
That all changed two years ago when Pilot Rock votes passed an $8 million bond for renovation and reconstruction projects across the school district, a bond an Oregon Awesome Grant matched to bring the total funds for projects to $12 million.
“I’m so thankful for the people of Pilot Rock who voted on that $8 million bond for us,” Jerome said. “It started a process that’s really helped us bring things forward. I can’t say it enough. The thanks for this project lies with the voters.”
Alongside updating the track and field, Pilot Rock SD has been able to construct new concession areas, upgrade school security, renovate school bathrooms and reconfigure classrooms to be more conducive to classes such as band.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve done with this money, and hopefully here now that the track project is underway we’re going to be able to spend what’s left to update the remaining classrooms to standard,” Jerome said, illustrating how upgraded classrooms would include new carpeting, paint, and lighting. “The renovated band room really showed what was possible.”
Jerome said he expects the track to be open by the time school begins again in September and will be fully operational and hosting games that fall.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
