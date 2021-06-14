PILOT ROCK — Some residents of Pilot Rock are taking it on themselves to revise a proposal for a local law that limits living in recreational vehicles.
The city council at its June 1 meeting discussed Ordinance No. 592, a move to prohibit using a recreational vehicle as living and sleeping quarters when it is parked or stored on a residential lot, private driveway, city right-of-way or any location the city council does not approve for such use. The ordinance allows an exception for recreational vehicles that function as guest accommodations for no more than 14 days.
Several residents objected to the proposal, according to council meeting minutes. One man argued it would make him homeless, another said their RV served as a place to quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic and another said they depend on a family member as a caretaker, and that relative lives in the RV on the property.
Tiffany Schademan also objected, noting she has been taking care of her mother while living in an RV. Schademan proposed the city form a committee to provide a solution that everyone agrees on. The county voted 5-0 in favor of the committee and set July 6 as the date to present its counterproposal to the council.
“We want to make it clear that it is legal to live in an RV as long as it is following all the ordinances already in place,” she said Monday, June 14.
The committee met last week for the first time, Schademan said, and meets again June 14 to go over the draft of a proposal and listen to residents. She said the goal is to make a local law that serves the needs of the community, and that the city also can enforce.
She also said the committee also is working on gathering signatures for a petition supporting the new proposal.
