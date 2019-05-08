Pilot Rock Police Chief Bill Caldera said the 15-year-old victim of an assault at the town’s high school regained consciousness.
Caldera said a resident on Tuesday around 3 p.m. asked if he was aware of an assault at the high school involving two students. Caldera said he answered, “No,” and that report was about an hour after the assault, and the teens both had left school. The ensuing police investigation resulted in the arrest of Justin James Smith, 18, for second-degree assault, a class B felony. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
The students had a confrontation Sunday at the Pendleton Walmart, according to Caldera, that led up to the clash at the school. The juvenile suffered serious injuries, and a family member took the boy to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. From there, an emergency aircraft flew him to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland.
He was in critical condition Tuesday, and Caldera said he learned Wednesday afternoon the boy was conscious.
The Pilot Rock Police Department’s daily bulletin shows a caller Tuesday at 4:43 p.m. also reported an assault at the high school. Caldera said that call was about the same incident and came from someone who knows one of the two teens.
Caldera confirmed school officials never reported the assault to police. Pilot Rock schools Superintendent Steve Staniak did not return calls Wednesday before deadline.
Calder also said his department was busy continuing the investigation and conducted perhaps 20 or more police interviews Wednesday at the high school.
“We’ve been interviewing kid after kid after kid after kid,” he said. “We’re right in the middle of it.”
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday arraigned Smith on the assault charge. State court records show Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer set bail at $50,000 and a probable cause hearing in the case for Wednesday, May 15.
The district attorney’s office, Pendleton Police Department and the OHSU Department of Public Safety assisted in the investigation. Caldera also encouraged anyone with information for the investigation to call the county’s dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or the Pilot Rock Police Department 541-443-1224.
