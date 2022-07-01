PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock School District announced in a press release it has hired David Norton as the new assistant superintendent and principal of Pilot Rock Jr./Sr. High School for the 2022-23 school year.
Norton comes to Pilot Rock from Riverside Jr./Sr. High School in Boardman, where he served as principal for the last five years. During his tenure, Riverside’s graduation rate improved from 76% (15-16 year) to 100% (21-22 year).
“David comes to Rocket Nation with many years of experience,” Pilot Rock School District Superintendent Troy Jerome said in the announcement. “His leadership skills and student-first mindset will greatly benefit our students and staff for years to come,”
Norton replaces TJ Presley, who resigned to work in the Pendleton School District, where Norton worked before his days at Riverside. Norton said his priority at Pilot Rock will be to support students, staff and the community in every way possible.
“The community has a tremendous amount of pride and support for their schools and students,” Norton said in the press release. “and I feel fortunate to be a part of that tradition.”
Norton begins his new role Friday, July 1.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.