PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock is another step closer to having new sewer lagoons. The city council on Jan. 29 approved a notice of intention to award the bid to Silver Creek Contracting of Heppner.
The city received 12 bids for the project with a budget of $4.3 million to replace outdated sewer lagoons. According to council meeting minutes, the local operation bid a little more than $4 million.
Silver Creek owner Mike Duncan said the company was pleased with the outcome and going with a local company means more of the money stays in the community. He added the team at Silver Creek has extensive experience with this kind of construction and looks forward to the project.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the notice of intent, which triggered an ensuing seven-day waiting period that Oregon law requires so losing contractors can protest the award. Following that, Silver Creek has 15 days to finalize and submit remaining documents so the city can finalize the contract.
The council expects to review and give the final approval at is meeting March 5.
