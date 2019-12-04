PILOT ROCK — The project to replace the sewer lagoons in Pilot Rock has been hit with some change orders, but City Recorder Teri Bacus said they shouldn’t affect the project’s timeline.
The Pilot Rock City Council held a meeting Tuesday where they got an update from engineering firm Anderson Perry on the project.
In a Wednesday interview, Bacus said the change orders were the result of contractors running into bedrock during excavation that they were not anticipating.
Bacus said the city will draw from its contingency budget to pay for the change orders, but there isn’t a definitive number attached to it yet.
Replacing Pilot Rock’s sewer lagoons has been in the works for five years after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality informed its current system was leaking into nearby Birch Creek.
The city is now spending $6 million to build new lagoons away from the creek, raising the money to pay for the project by raising sewer rates and obtaining a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The city broke ground on the lagoons in June, and barring any unforeseen circumstances like the weather, the city still expects the project to be completed in May or June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.