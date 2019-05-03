Erinn Parsons’ favorite sandwich at Archie’s Restaurant in Pilot Rock was the Malibu chicken. She nor anyone else has enjoyed a meal there since it closed in early October last year.
Parsons said she worked at Archie’s, and folks miss the place. The establishment at the corner of West Main and Birch streets was the only restaurant and bar in the town of 1,500. Parsons said if locals want a sandwich now, they grab it from the convenience store at the Shell station where she works. And if they want to hang out somewhere, they go to Pendleton.
Mayor Virginia Carnes said the city wants to change that scenario.
“We need something,” she said, and being a small town makes gaining an edge that much tougher. So the city council during its meeting Tuesday night starting at 7 at city hall will consider proposals to contract with Eastern Oregon Business Source to help Pilot Rock boost its economy.
Economic developers say towns need a school, a church and a bar, Carnes said, the kinds of places community members gather. The demise of Archie’s took away one leg of that stool. The city also needs to find ways to sustain the Bike Pit, the track for dirt bikes, four-wheelers and the like, and there’s industrial land the city has for development.
Carnes said Susan Bower, founder and president of Eastern Oregon Business Source, and Nick Nash, the company’s community development coordinator, can help with all of that.
Bower and Nash worked up three options for the city council to consider.
For $4,500, the company would initiate and lead a community conversation on the management and sustainability of the Bike Pit and develop a a grant strategy. For $1,000 more, the company would take the lead in discussions about revitalizing the Pilot Rock Downtown Association, recruit leaders for the group, develop a business plan and more. And $6,500 plus the cost of advertising and expenses would buy a package to create a marketing strategy to sell 40 acres of city land.
The council could decide to take one, two or all three options.
“They are coming to tell us what they can do for us,” Carnes said, “and I’m sure we’ll go for it.”
Parsons said she would like someone to reopen the restaurant, even if it would be strange to see another name on the building. And if the city council can get some development going, she said, that would be a boon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.