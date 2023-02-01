PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock and Ukiah have a new postmaster.
The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, Jan. 31, announced Patricia Christian is the new postmaster overseeing Pilot Rock and Ukiah.
Originally from Vancouver, Washington, and raised in The Dalles, Christian began working for the USPS six years ago, where she has held the positions of part-time flexible employee and postmaster relief, according to the press release.
As the new postmaster, Christian will oversee four employees, nearly 1,000 post office boxes and will handle more than 1,000 pieces of mail daily.
Christian stated her immediate goal was to "improve the national performance assessment" that measures a post office's retail revenue and delivery services, both of which are central to the USPS Delivering for America 10-year-plan.
The Delivering for America plan was published in 2021, and details a 10-year process to "transform the United States Postal Service from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high performing," according to the USPS.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
