PILOT ROCK — It was the 2020 election, and Kody Johnson’s mother had a funny idea.
There were three spots open on the Pilot Rock City Council, but only two people were running. So she went to Facebook, asking friends and family to write her son’s name on the ballot. They obliged.
“Apparently there’s a few people who like me in Pilot Rock,” he said.
Friends, family and his grandfather’s old logger buddies all voted for Johnson. Some even wrote down his nickname, “Toad” — so many that he almost lost the vote to himself.
Having just turned 18, Johnson was voting in his first election. He played along, voting for himself.
Johnson won the spot on the council with 21 votes. He’s one of the youngest city council members in Eastern Oregon.
“I was pretty happy that I get to serve and help the city as best as I can,” he said.
Now Johnson has been thrust into the position of helping the city recruit new council members after two councilors quit last week.
The councilors stormed out following a vote to consider a proposal that would allow people to live in recreational vehicles on private property. A third counselor also recently resigned due to health issues, leaving the council incapable of forming a quorum, city officials reported.
More than 200 Pilot Rock residents signed a petition in favor of the proposal, according to Harland Bacus, the head of the citizen action committee that created the draft for the city. Johnson said this prompted him to vote in favor as well.
“I don’t think the way they stormed out was appropriate or professional,” he said of the two council members who quit. “I just didn’t see how what benefited the few was better than what benefitted everybody.”
Johnson added he didn’t want to create new city laws that would overburden the Pilot Rock police, which only has two officers.
“I don’t think we should be putting more stress on them than we have to,” he said. “They shouldn’t have to worry about people’s RVs.”
The city has since posted notes and fliers on city buildings describing the positions and applications, which are due to the city recorder on July 28 by 5 p.m.
“We can’t do anything until we get people in those spots,” he said. “The city is business, and you can’t just not do the city business. So I asked if we could get those fliers out by the next morning. We’re trying to get to a spot where we can continue on helping our community out and getting our bills paid.”
Getting to know Johnson
Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding his appointment, Johnson said he was happy to serve the community where he grew up.
He’s a young man of many trades. A Pilot Rock High School graduate, Johnson works on a wheat farm owned by friends of his family. He plays trumpet in the Pendleton Cowboy Mounted Band, performing in parades and at the Round-Up. He has been active in FFA and leadership clubs and takes on small jobs in his free time.
He takes inspiration from folks such as his great grandfather, a Korean War veteran who he said taught him to expect the best from people and treat people with respect.
“I always try to help people when I can. Opening the door for someone. Stuff that I believe people should do on the regular, not just to get something out of it,” he said, adding that he wants to be a good role model to younger kids.
An aspiring heavy equipment operator, Johnson said he wanted to take on the role as councilor to learn more about how a city functions and how that will impact his work. He said he’s been running tractors all his life.
He also was inspired to help his city grow. In the years to come, he wants to clean up vacant buildings to bring new businesses to town and build housing to help with the community’s housing shortage.
“I think of a city just like a farm,” he said. “If you’re not growing, you’re shrinking. You either eat a feast or you have famine.”
And he wants to bring youth ideas to the forefront. He said he believes there is value in getting younger voices active in communities.
“We’re still learning, so we’re more inquisitive,” he said. “We don’t really think we know anything, or at least I don’t. I’m always trying to learn and figure things out. And I think it’s good to ask questions where some of these older people, they might be afraid to ask questions.”
Johnson was recently appointed a major assignment from Pilot Rock Mayor Virginia Carnes — painting the local water tower. Now, he’s reaching out to local students and other community members to get new ideas for a mural to be displayed high above town.
“Younger kids usually have pretty good ideas,” he said. “I think it’d be nice to have some fresh insight, not always go to the same people, and see what we can do a little different that would be better than the plain Jane tower we got right now.”
