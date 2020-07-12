PENDLETON — Mechanical issues forced an emergency landing in a field near Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, Harold Eugene Nelson, 81, of Pendleton was piloting a Cessna 172 Skyhawk when Nelson noticed the engine starting to run “rough.” The press release said for safety reasons the pilot decided to make a pre-emptive landing prior reaching the airport.
Nelson landed the plane in a field about four or five miles west of the airport. Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded, along with units from the Oregon State Police and Pendleton Fire and Ambulance. The plane was located in a field along Yoakum Road, about one mile south of Interstate 84.
There was no damage to the plane and there were no injuries from the incident. The release said notifications were made to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
The release said since it was nearly dark, Nelson left the plane overnight and recovered it the following morning.
