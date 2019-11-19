MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Planning Commission is looking for three new members.
The commission reviews and makes decision about land-use issues throughout the county, maintains the county's zoning ordinance and works with the county's board of commissioners to implement the Comprehensive Plan. Members of the planning commission serve for four-year terms, generally meeting once a month alternating between Boardman and Heppner.
Positions representing the greater Heppner area, the greater Ione area and one at-large position are now open.
Applicants must reside within Morrow County and in the community they are representing. They can submit a letter of interest by mail to the Morrow County Planning Department, P.O. Box 40, Irrigon, OR 97844, or by email at scooper@co.morrow.or.us, by close of business on Friday, Dec. 6.
