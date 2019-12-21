UMATILLA COUNTY — If you’re hoping to reduce your impact on the environment in 2020, then the Oregon Legislature has a New Year’s resolution for you.
Starting Jan. 1, Oregonians will no longer be able to receive single-use plastic grocery bags from stores around the state. Instead, stores must offer a paper, as long as it’s made of 40% recyclable materials, or a reusable option for at least 5 cents apiece.
The eradication of single-use plastic bags in the checkout aisle will be an adjustment for both retailers and consumers in the region as both prepare to adhere to the new law.
“I think this will be something that evolves,” said Dave Mead, the owner of Columbia Harvest Foods in Umatilla. “It’s something we have to watch and see what our customers like best.”
Mead said his store will offer two non-paper options for customers who need to purchase a bag, one that’s a reusable Harvest Foods bag and another reusable plastic option that is provided by the state.
The bill’s intention is to reduce the availability and one-time use of plastic bags, which often aren’t recycled and have contributed to the plastic problem plaguing the planet. According to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2016, Americans use over 380 billion plastic bags or wraps per year, which requires 12 million barrels of oil to manufacture.
“I think the new law is great,” said Jamie Canale, owner and operator of Grocery Outlet in Pendleton. “In the long run, I think people will see more of the positives.”
Canale said Grocery Outlet will have a few options, including a 15 cent and 99 cent reusable plastic bag along with a canvas tote bag for $2.99.
Canale said it will likely take some time for customers to develop a habit of bringing their own bags, though she noted that about 15% of her customers already bring their own reusable bags and that number has risen recently. For those still unaware of it, though, Canale said they’ll be putting out signs soon and making posts on social media to remind customers.
James Davis, a manager at the Walmart in Pendleton, said they’ve instructed cashiers to remind customers about the eventual change and have put out signs, though he’s also noticed more reusable bags being used and said there’s already a “general awareness” about the change.
Walmart has already been offering other options for several years, and as a corporation that’s already dealt with regulations across the country and the state, the transition hasn’t been as cumbersome.
The law — House Bill 2509 — was passed this past summer and expands on the 17 local ordinances previously regulating single-use plastic bags around the state, which already impacted roughly 40% of Oregonians. The bill joins Oregon with California, Hawaii and New York as the only states in the country to enact statewide bans.
For some retailers in the region, however, the transition hasn’t been greeted so welcomely.
Brandt Koo, owner of the 11th Street Market in Hermiston, was concerned initially when the ban passed because many of his customers walk to and from the store. While it’s easy to carry multiple single-use plastic bags when walking, Koo hasn’t been able to find a cheap and reliable option with handles to replace them.
“They’re less than worthless,” Koo said of paper bag alternatives. “Let’s say you’re carrying beer or other bottled drinks, and the bag tears and they fall to the ground and break. Not only did you pay five cents for it, but now you’ve lost the cost of the drinks too.”
Tammy Russell, assistant manager for the Pilot Rock Market, has had the same problem at her store and said customers have begun to bring laundry baskets to carry groceries because the handles make them more convenient.
Russell added she’s concerned about customers being unable to afford the 25 cents they need to charge on the reusable plastic bags they offer, and said she was told by a state distributor that there may be a paper bag shortage around the state as retailers prepare for the new law.
Imelda Figueora of Milton-Freewater’s Super Milton Market is a supporter of the ban and said they’ll be offering a 25-cent reusable plastic option and what she called a traditional Mexican bag that’s colorful and resembles a woven basket.
“I’m excited for it because it will save us money,” she said. “I love the idea.”
Canale noted she thinks they were already losing money off paper bags when people asked for their items to be double- or even triple-bagged, but said it’s hard to say how it may impact the store’s costs.
“We’re not trying to make money off the bags,” Canale said. “But it’s kind of a guessing game. Only time and spreadsheets will tell.”
Aside from how the ban may impact retailers and consumers is the potential impact on the environment that ultimately motivated its passage in Salem, which some detractors argue is nothing more than an act of virtue signaling.
“It may make people feel better, it may make the people who passed it feel better,” Koo said. “But Oregon doesn’t have a plastic bag problem. It’s just signaling to the rest of the world that we think they should use less.”
Mead highlighted that while the store will no longer be offering free bags in the checkout aisle, customers will still be able to find other plastic bags for sale around the store and plenty of other plastic products.
Russell pointed out that the new alternative plastic bag options may contradict the purpose of the ban altogether.
“The small ones are going to rot in a day and now these thicker ones are going to last forever,” she said.
So if you’re still hoping to reduce your impact on the environment in 2020, you may need to find a different New Year’s resolution.
“This will not have any effect on the environment at all,” Koo said.
