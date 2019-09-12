LA GRANDE — A Portland man landed in jail Monday in Pendleton after trying to escape police across more than 70 miles of Interstate 84.
Robert Isaac Akil, 23, faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony fleeing, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Oregon State Police Lt. Mike Turner, who oversees the agency’s post in Pendleton, tried to stop a 2014 black Dodge Charger early Monday for speeding near milepost 186 while heading east on I-84. The driver took off, according to state police, and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Rather than enter into a dangerous chase, Turner followed at a safe distance and called in the car to area law enforcement.
The Charger continued to La Grande, where city police were ready at the I-84 exits at Island Avenue and Gangloff Park. Akil took the Gangloff Park exit at milepost 259, where a police spike strip blew two of the Charger’s tires.
La Grande police took Akil in to custody and soon handed him off to the state police, who brought Akil back to Pendleton and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail.
The district attorney’s office brought the initial charges against Akil on Tuesday. According to the court documents, the state alleged Akil stole the Dodge from MLK Auto Sales, Portland. Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen set bail Akil’s at $40,000. the case has a probable cause hearing Tuesday.
Court records also show Akil has traffic and criminal convictions going back to 2015. His most recent criminal conviction was in March in Multnomah County for misdemeanor theft. He received a sentence of four days in jail and five years court supervised probation.
