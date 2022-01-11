Angie Cooke, left, leads a pack of polar plungers out of the water Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Umatilla Marina Swim Beach during the Coats for Kids Polar Bear Plunge in Umatilla. The event collected more than 60 coats for the program, according to organizers. If your family is in need of a winter coat, contact Rita Campos at 541-969-3338 or rcampos@umchs.org.
Rita Campos of Umatilla Morrow Head Start dons a jacket Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, to warm up after the Coats for Kids Polar Bear Plunge at the Umatilla Marina Swim Beach in Umatilla. Campos said Umatilla Morrow County Head Start was able to collect more than 20 coats to contribute to Coats for Kids.
