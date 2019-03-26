John McKenzie Mattila, of Weston, told Oregon State Police trooper Jeremy Gunter he had been drinking but “was drivin’ fine” when he crashed with another vehicle.
That crash took the life of Adelaida “Lolly” Solis Torres, 52, of Milton-Freewater. Gunter wrote affidavits for warrants to search, seize and test Mattila’s blood, pickup and more. According to the documents, Mattila also said he and Solis Torres were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s office charged Mattila, 24, with second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run with injury, driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer. He pleaded not guilty and had a pretrial conference on Tuesday morning in Pendleton.
Police and other emergency services responded at about 7 the night of Feb. 22 to the crash on Highway 11 near milepost 20. Gunter in the court documents reported he arrived at about 7:25 p.m., photographed the wreckage of a blue 2007 Dodge pickup and maroon 2012 Ford Fusion, and interviewed witnesses. One was Mattila’s father, who said his son had been home earlier and ranted and yelled about “a lady that came over into his lane” and he needed to figure out what do about it.
Mattila’s father and mother told their son the situation was his to deal with.
That led Gutner to meet Mattila at the fire station in Weston.
Mattila, 24, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, according to the affidavits. The trooper smelled booze on Mattila’s breath and recorded the ensuing conversation.
“Hey. You know what, I’m not going to lie to ya,” Mattila told Gunter. “I’ve been drinkin’… the gal [expletive] come across there at the stop sign. [Expletive] hit me. [Expletive] totaled out my truck.”
Gunter also reported Mattila stated, “I was driving’ fine.”
He told Mattila he was going to jail for hit-and-run and other driver was dead.
“Mattila became upset and began crying,” the affidavits state.
The trooper negotiated with the hefty Mattila, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, to let him see his son before locking him up.
They and fellow trooper Isaiah Johnson arrived at the First Assembly of God parking lot in Pendleton, where Mattila said goodbye to the boy and his mother. Mattila hugged her and took off running.
Gunter reported he yelled for Mattila to stop, but he did not. Gunter explained the safest bet to was fire his stun gun at the much larger man.
He fell to the ground but refused to put his hands behind his back for cuffs. Gunter reported he had to jolt Mattila twice more for 5 seconds each before they got the cuffs on.
Mattila’s next stop was to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he cycled “from jovial and gregarious to angry and hostile,” the documents state. He admitted to chugging whiskey before talking to Gunter at the fire station. He said he should have drank more, then uttered, “What the [expletive] was that [woman] thinking?”
Mattila fought with cops again when he refused to allow a blood draw to test for alcohol. Gunter reported he left the room and Mattila acquiesced.
Police talked to several witnesses, according to the accounts. One reported smelling alcohol coming from Mattila at the scene of the crash, and another stated Mattila drank and passed out after the crash. The police reconstruction of the crash determined Solis Torres had the right-of-way.
Mattila remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, in lieu of $500,000 bail. Tuesday's court proceeding set a trial readiness hearing for May 28, a week before trial starts in June.
Criminal charges remain in question on a separate fatal hit-and-run.
Daniel and Michelle Edwards, of Hermiston, were on their way home the morning of Dec. 30, 2018, when their Ford Taurus struck something on Interstate 84 near Pendleton.
Daniel Edwards told police he believed they hit a deer, according to the affidavit for the the warrant to search their 2016 Ford Taurus. They instead hit Alicia Lynn Flores. She died that night.
Tod Ashley Brandt told police he was Flores’ boyfriend, they argued earlier in the day and she left, according to the affidavit. She called him at approximately 6:44 a.m. and said she was on the side of I-84 and needed a ride.
He found her minutes later, unconscious on the shoulder of the highway and bleeding from her head. Her shoes and socks were scattered nearby, along with debris from a vehicle. He called 911.
State police informed local media about the hit-and-run. The Edwardses saw the story on the news, contacted state police and claimed they were involved.
They told the police they left that morning from Wildhorse Resort & Casino near Pendleton, the court document stated. Daniel Edwards said he drank beer the night before and then had a soda. They were driving at 72 mph in the dark and hit something but did not see what. The couple pulled over near milepost 207 to look at the damage to their vehicle. Daniel Edwards said he figured they hit a deer, so they resumed the drive home.
State police obtained the search warrant to investigate hit-and-run and criminally negligent homicide. District Attorney Dan Primus said state police sent its report to his office and it is under review.
