HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday, June 2, on charges of menacing, harassment, possessing a Schedule II controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said his department had encountered Juan Fernando Ponce, 29, plenty of times.
Police responded to a reported fight on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston at around 11 p.m. on June 1 but found no subjects in the area, Edmiston said in an email. Officers then contacted a woman who said Ponce had entered her apartment and tried to steal her phone, but a man confronted Ponce in the parking lot and took back the phone. The woman declined to press charges, Edmiston said.
Later that night, police responded to a report of a burglary on North First Place. Police spoke with the victim who said she “let Ponce inside the residence as she has known him for a long time,” Edmiston said.
Police established probable cause of menacing and harassment and sought out to arrest Ponce.
The following afternoon, police found Ponce and tried to arrest him, but he “resisted and pulled away from the officers several times,” Edmiston reported. Police eventually made the arrest and found he possessed a user amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Ponce, who police describe as a transient, was booked in the Umatilla County jail, where he remains with a bail of $47,500.
Edmiston said Hermiston police over the years have arrested Ponce 39 times on 86 separate charges.
