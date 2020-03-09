PENDLETON — A Southeast Washington man was arrested on sex abuse charges at at Pendleton hotel last week after meeting up with a local woman from a dating app, Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Dennis Aron Sherrill, 39, at the Knight’s Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue the morning of March 5 for one count each of second- and third-degree sex abuse.
Roberts said the case is still under investigation and usually the arrest wouldn’t have been made because police prefer to complete their investigation and go through a secret indictment process with the district attorney’s office. In this case, Roberts said they felt that Sherrill was an ongoing threat to the public or a flight risk.
Sherrill is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on bail of $30,000.
