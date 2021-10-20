BOARDMAN — A man is facing assault and attempted murder charges after a stabbing Tuesday, Oct. 19, at mobile home park in Boardman that injured a 27-year-old woman.
Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe reported officers arrested Pablo Alonzo Hernandez, 20, in connection to the stabbing and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Police responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at the Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 S.W. Wilson Road. Stokoe said officers found the woman, who had multiple stab wounds and lacerations, and they found Hernandez, who had "facial trauma," and called medical services. An ambulance transported the two to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Police reported the woman had been on her front porch when Hernandez allegedly attacked her with a knife. The woman’s boyfriend interrupted the fight, wrestled Hernandez to the ground and beat him, subduing him until police got there, Stokoe said.
Stokoe said police are not yet aware of any connection between Hernandez and the woman. The woman has since been released from the hospital, the police chief added, which also was where officers arrested Hernandez.
His preliminary bail is $380,000, according to the jail website. Stokoe said police continue to investigate the case.
