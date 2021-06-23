PENDLETON — Pendleton police reported officers tried to shock a man Sunday, June 20, after he pointed a rifle at locals.
According to Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram, officers responded to Southeast Court Place on the evening of June 20 after receiving a report that Scott Luis Hernandez, 37, was waving a rifle at people from the black Honda sedan he was in. Police know Hernandez from previous incidents that have prohibited him from owning a firearm.
Police arrived and found Hernandez in his car, the press release said. He showed his weapon — an AR-15 type of rifle — to police and then placed it on the hood of his vehicle.
Police asked him to get out of the car, but he refused, the press release said.
As police tried to force Hernandez out of the vehicle and arrest him, they noticed Hernandez had a handgun near his right hip. One officer removed the weapon during the struggle. Then police shot Hernandez with a stun gun. But it didn’t stop Hernandez, the press release said.
Police eventually arrested Hernandez. Medics evaluated Hernandez before he was booked in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of a felon in possession of a weapon, the unlawful possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Pendleton police suspected Hernandez was abusing drugs or alcohol at the time of the arrest, the press release sad, and the case now is in the hands of the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
