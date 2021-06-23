PENDLETON — Police arrested a Pendleton man Monday, June 21, who allegedly broke into two dozen cars and stole more than $1,000 worth of items.
Officers responded to Northwest Seventh Street after receiving a report from a resident who said their car alarm was going off and they believed someone was trying to break in, according to Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram.
Police arrived after 4 a.m. and found Andrew Paul Zachary Cook, 21, who they said was “rummaging through a different vehicle in the neighborhood.” They arrested him on suspicion of unlawfully entering vehicles in the area.
Police say that Cook unlawfully entered 24 vehicles and stole items that amounted to more than $1,000. He was booked in the Umatilla County Jail on a probable cause affidavit charging him with 24 counts of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree theft.
