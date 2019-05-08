Pilot Rock police Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Pilot Rock High School student for assaulting a younger student.
Pilot Rock Police Chief Bill Caldera in a written statement reported Justin James Smith is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for second-degree assault, a class B felony. The victim is 15, male, and in critical condition.
The town’s police department found out about the assault at approximately 3 p.m., around an hour after it happened, and by then both students left the school. Caldera stated the police investigation determined the two teens had a confrontation Sunday at the Walmart in Pendleton, and that led up to the clash at the school.
The juvenile suffered serious injuries, Caldera reported, and a family member took the boy to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. From there, an emergency aircraft flew him to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland.
“At last report, the juvenile was in critical but stable condition,” according to Caldera. “He is expected to remain at the hospital for several days.”
The Pendleton Police Department, Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office and the OHSU Department of Public Safety assisted in the investigation. Caldera stated the investigation is ongoing and he would not provide further details now. He also asked anyone with information for the investigation to call the county’s dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or the Pilot Rock Police Department 541-443-1224.
