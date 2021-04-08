PENDLETON — Police have arrested the remaining two suspects in an alleged robbery, assault and kidnapping that began in a motel room in Pendleton on March 29, according to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department.
Anthony Len Haigh, 26, is now facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault, the unlawful use of a weapon, theft, the unauthorized use of a vehicle and menacing. Deva Lorraine Marthaller, 25, is also facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault, theft, the unauthorized use of a vehicle and menacing, according to the press release.
The two were the remaining suspects after a local SWAT team arrested Tyler James Schachtsick, 32, and Whitney Ann Anderson, 26, on March 30, according to police.
Police arrested Anderson and Scachtsick after a man reported that four people had assaulted and robbed him in a motel room at the Rugged Country Lodge on March 29. The victim told police the alleged perpetrators then took him to an area on Highway 37 where he was dropped off. He then walked to a nearby house where he contacted emergency services, according to police.
A Umatilla County Grand Jury indicted the four suspects on April 1, and arrest warrants were issued against Haigh and Marthaller. Pendleton police then informed law enforcement countywide to be on the lookout as they searched for Haigh and Marthaller, the press release said.
Police in Walla Walla identified Haigh and Marthaller at the Travelodge motel on April 7. The two were arrested that afternoon and booked in the Walla Walla County Jail. Now, they await extradition to Umatilla County, the press release said.
The case is ongoing in the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office, the press release said.
