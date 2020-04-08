MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the area was arrested Saturday and now faces a dozen charges.
According to court filings, Darin Lee Nauta, 42, is charged with 10 felonies, including two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, and one count each for unlawful possession of heroin and cocaine.
Nauta also faces one misdemeanor charge for second-degree theft and another for second-degree criminal mischief.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nauta on Saturday afternoon after a deputy located a vehicle associated with a burglary at the Cayuse Vineyard at a Milton-Freewater residence.
Deputies contacted Nauta at the residence and he consented to a search of the vehicle, during which deputies found cocaine along with drug paraphernalia associated with heroin and methamphetamine use.
According to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan, Nauta admitted to committing the Cayuse Vineyard burglary and two others in the area, and deputies then discovered stolen items while searching the residence.
Rowan said the deputies are still investigating so no additional details or specifics about the burglaries or where they occurred are available at this time.
Nauta was arraigned Monday at the Umatilla County Circuit Court. He is now being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $100,000 bail.
Nauta is scheduled to appear for a probable cause preliminary hearing on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.