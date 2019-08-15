MILTON-FREEWATER — Police arrested a suspect for the murder of Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo of Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer announced Walla Walla police on Wednesday arrested Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie, 22, on a Umatilla County warrant for murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the stabbing death of Calvillo.
Tsosie and Calvillo were significant others and lived together at 604 Ward St., Milton-Freewater, where police arrived early June 21 after a 911 call and found Rodriguez-Calvillo bleeding out on the kitchen floor. He died at 3:25 a.m. that morning while en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington.
The arrest came after the Milton-Freewater Police Department’s relatively short investigation, Boedigheimer stated, which included assistance from the Oregon State Police crime lab in Pendleton. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office also provided guidance and delivered a grand jury indictment, which led to the warrant for Tsosie’s arrest.
Tsosie is in the Walla Walla County Jail, Walla Walla, on $5 million bail and is awaiting extradition to Umatilla County.
