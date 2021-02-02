BAKER CITY — A wary Baker City neighbor helped police foil the plans of a porch pirate who is accused of taking two FedEx packages from a Riverpark Drive home on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The report led to the arrest of Kyle Andrew Waldron, 35, who police describe as a transient, on charges of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing, Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby said in a press release.
Waldron is accused of entering the property of Richard and Barbara Scrivner and removing two FedEx boxes from their porch, according to court documents.
Baker City Police officer Zach Thatcher wrote in his report that a neighbor saw a man walking away from the Scrivner property with the packages and getting into the front passenger seat of a four-door sedan. The neighbor called police to initially report the crime and then called a second time after seeing the man and the vehicle while arriving at Albertsons for a routine shopping trip, police said.
Thatcher responded to the call to the Albertsons parking lot. The officer identified the male suspect as Waldron and then spoke to the driver, Pearl Adair, 40, also described by police as a transient.
During the arrest, police recognized Waldron as a person filmed in video surveillance from Safeway committing the crimes of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft earlier in January, Duby stated.
During the arrest for allegedly taking the packages, Waldron also was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft for allegedly taking more than $400 worth of merchandise from Safeway on Jan. 11. Waldron was lodged in the Baker County Jail and was arraigned on the charges Feb. 1 in Baker County Circuit Court. Duby said officers cited and released Adair on a charge of possessing a user amount of methamphetamine.
