PENDLETON — Police arrested two men Thursday, Jan. 21, after a brief chase ended in the discovery of property that belonged to a man who was reportedly robbed and assaulted earlier in the evening, according to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Southeast Court Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 21 after receiving a report that a man was attacked and robbed by two unknown assailants. The victim described to police his alleged attackers and said they punched him and took his personal property, including his wallet and cellphone, the press release said.
As officers interviewed the victim and searched the vicinity for the suspects, police responded to the area of Southeast 17th Street and Southeast Alexander Avenue on another report that two men were attempting to break into vehicles.
Upon arrival, officers found the two suspects, later identified as Joseph Michael Peek, 18, and Habukkuk Adebu Thompkins, 19. Police detained the two after a brief chase on suspicion of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft, according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed that one of the men was in possession of the property that belonged to the victim of the earlier assault and robbery, according to the press release. The two also had in their possession other property stolen from neighborhood vehicles.
Thompkins and Peek were each arrested and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on 12 counts, including one felony count of second-degree robbery, three misdemeanor counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of third-degree theft of less than $100, one misdemeanor count of second-degree theft of between $101 to $1,000, one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespassing, and four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.
