MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater man is behind bars following his arrest Wednesday, Dec. 21, for felony sex crimes.
Police also arrested the woman who was with him after they tried to flee.
MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater man is behind bars following his arrest Wednesday, Dec. 21, for felony sex crimes.
Police also arrested the woman who was with him after they tried to flee.
Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported officers from his department on Dec. 21 at 3:52 p.m. were assisting the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in finding Joseph Niemeier, 43, of 84375 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, who was wanted on a felony warrant for three counts first-degree sexual abuse out of Deschutes County.
A Milton-Freewater officer then tried to stop a 2012 Gray Toyota Camry that was southbound on Highway 11 near Niemeier’s residence. Police believed Niemeier was a passenger in the vehicle.
The car didn’t stop, and police gave chase, following the Camry back toward Niemeier’s residence, and into a nearby orchard. The car traveled through the orchard and eventually came to a stop.
Niemeier exited and fled before the car stopped, but police caught and arrested him moments later in the orchard area.
Police also arrested the Camry’s driver, Miranda Renae McGee, 41, for fleeing, attempting to assault a police officer and reckless driving.
According to state court records, a grand jury in Bend indicted Niemeier on May 26 of sexualling molesting a girl younger than 14 on three occasions from Oct. 18, 2003, and April 30, 2005. Niemeier would have been in his mid-20s at the time.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth M. Bagley on May 27 issued a warrant for Niemeier’s arrest.
Niemeier and McGee remain in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.