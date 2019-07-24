HERMISTON — A Hermiston man’s gloating on Facebook over escaping arrest was short-lived.
Aaren Antheny Rivera Barrera, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the Hermiston Walmart parking lot on a warrant for felony parole violation. He is being held in Umatilla County Jail without bail.
Barrera ran and successfully hid from Hermiston Police Department officers last Friday when they attempted to serve the arrest warrant. He celebrated by bragging on Whats Happening Hermiston, a popular community Facebook page.
Calling out Officer Mike Ellwood “and his lil’ goons” in a profanity-laced post, he wrote “YOU COULDN’T CATCH ME TODAY EVEN WHEN YOU HAD AN ARMY WITH YOU TIME TO PLAY MARCO POLO.”
Many of the commenters on the post, which has since been deleted, expressed their hope that police would find Barrera soon. On Tuesday they got their wish, as an officer spotted Barrerra in a Mercedes-Benz driven by Austin Leroy James, who was also wanted on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, in the Walmart parking lot. Both men were arrested and lodged at the jail.
The police department celebrated with a Facebook post of their own, showing a picture of Barrera in the back of a patrol car with the hashtag #POLO.
“Enjoy your stay and the accommodations with our good friends and fellow goons at the Umatilla County Jail,” Capt. Travis Eynon wrote.
