HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department reported a bank robbery on Friday, Dec. 17, just before 3 p.m. at Umpqua Bank, 450 N. First Street, Hermiston.
Law enforcement took a suspect into custody after a vehicle pursuit.
In an email, Hermiston police Chief Jason Edmiston said, “This is incredibly fluid right now as we have officers at the bank, officers at the hospital where the 58-year-old male suspect from Washington is being evaluated, officers at the scene where the pursuit ended, an officer preparing to write a search warrant for the car, etc.”
Later in the evening, the police department released the name of the suspect: Clifford Uptegrove.
Uptegrove, according to Hermiston police, is a resident of Washington who is on probation for armed bank robbery.
Edmiston in a post on the Hermiston Police Department’s Facebook page stated there were no injuries, though it was an “incredibly traumatic situation for the employees at the bank.”
Detectives are writing a search warrant for the vehicle Uptegrove was driving, according to the post.
“We believe once that vehicle is searched, the gun that was brandished during the robbery and money from the bank will be recovered,” Edmiston stated in the post.
The chief also stated his department received assistance from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Stanfield Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
