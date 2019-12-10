LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department identified the body recently found in a storage unit as 59-year-old Stephen Thomas Slodowski.
Officers responded to Eastern Oregon Storage, 1410 21st St., on Dec. 4 after an employee of the business reporting finding a body in one of the storage units.
The department reported officers worked to notify relatives of Slodowski, who rented the storage in his name and set up living quarters in it. The death investigation also revealed the last time anyone is known to have communicated with Slodowski was Oct. 1.
There is no indication the death was a result of foul play, according to the police department, which forwarded the investigation report to the Union County District Attorney's Office per normal procedure.
