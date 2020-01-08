MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla County law enforcement has identified the victim killed in Milton-Freewater last weekend, but law enforcement agencies have released little other information about the homicide.
The victim is George Anthony Martin, a 61-year-old, according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Martin was found dead in a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street in Milton-Freewater. Police had been dispatched to the home for a welfare check when they found him around 10 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located Martin who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus confirmed Monday the shooting was being investigated as a homicide. The Umatilla Morrow Major Crime Team continues to investigate.
The release stated that since this continues to be an active investigation, there will be no further updates on the incident.
