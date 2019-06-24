MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer identified the victim of the fatal stabbing that occurred Friday as Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater.
Boedigheimer also reported police have not made any arrests in the case.
Milton-Freewater police and paramedics responded to 911 calls early Friday about a male stabbing vicim on the 600 block of Ward Street. Paramedics transported Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. He later died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington.
According to Boedigheimer, officers obtained a warrant and searched Calvillo’s residence at 604 Ward St. Members of the Oregon State Police crime lab processed the scene and collected evidence, which they logged into the evidence room at the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
And the State Medical Examiner in Clackamas autopsied the body Monday and ruled the cause of death as homicide. Milton-Freewater detectives were present.
Boedigheimer stated the investigation continues.
Oregon State Courts records show Calvillo has several aliases, including Christian Alejandro Rodriguez and Cristian Alejandro Rodriguez-Calvillo. He has a 2015 conviction in Umatilla County for hit-and-run with injury. He also faced a 2017 charge of methamphetamine possession, but the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case for lack of evidence.
