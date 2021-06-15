HERMISTON — Police are investigating a series of break-ins that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages and property theft from restaurants in the downtown Hermiston area, according to Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
Five businesses had their windows broken on Sunday evening, June 13, through Monday morning, June 14, Edmiston said in an email. An unnamed suspect gained access to at least three of those businesses and stole items from at least two of them.
Taste of Thai, on West Hermiston Avenue, and Lawan’s Thai Garden, on North First Street, reported stolen items. The suspect also gained access to Dough Cookies on North First Street, but police received no reports of theft.
Two other businesses, El Ranchero, on East Main Street, and Neighbor Dudes, on North First Street, also had their windows broken, but police have yet to determine if the suspect gained access to those restaurants.
Edmiston would not disclose the cost of the damages or items stolen from the businesses, but said police found a cash register drawer along Interstate 84 and planned to see if it belonged to Taste of Thai.
Police have obtained video evidence, according to Edmiston, and all the cases remain under investigation.
There have been multiple incidents in Hermiston like it recently, Edmiston said.
“We have had other businesses in town and on Main Street have the same thing happen recently where someone will quickly gain access and rummage around while inside,” he said. “I can only imagine how frustrating it is for the owners who have already had many challenges thrown their way this past year."
