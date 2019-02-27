A dispute between an Irrigon resident and the city manager that allegedly turned physical was discussed in a special city council meeting on Tuesday night.
The resident says he is now going to file assault charges, though that hasn't happened yet.
Roland Ruhe, an Irrigon resident, alleges that a meeting with City Manager Aaron Palmquist in November escalated and Palmquist grabbed his arm and pulled him out of his chair.
Ruhe said he reported the incident to Morrow County Sheriff's Office immediately, but because Sheriff Ken Matlack is also an Irrigon city councilor, he requested that OSP investigate the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Oregon State Police investigated the incident and passed on their report to the Morrow County District Attorney's Office. Morrow County DA Justin Nelson said they have not formally decided whether to file or decline to prosecute the case.
Both Palmquist and Ruhe were at the meeting on Tuesday, which was open to the public, but did not offer time for public comment.
On Wednesday, Palmquist said he did not have any comment about the incident, but encouraged people to request a copy of the police report from the Morrow County District Attorney's office.
"There's nothing to deal with," he said. "It's hearsay."
In a police interview with Oregon State Police, Palmquist told an officer that Ruhe had a history of contacting city hall regarding developing his land, and that Ruhe came in without an appointment and seemed agitated. Palmquist said that Ruhe came into his office, shut the door, and said he wanted to negotiate with Palmquist regarding a land development issue.
According to police documents, Palmquist repeatedly told Ruhe that he couldn't negotiate with him because he had to follow city codes and ordinances, and that he needed to make an application to City Hall before anything else.
Palmquist stated that during the discussion, Ruhe became louder and walked around to the other side of the desk, attempting to shake Ruhe's hand and end the meeting. At that time, Palmquist said, Ruhe yelled at him not to touch him and became hostile.
As Ruhe left, Palmquist said he used profane language and yelled things about how poor of a job Palmquist was doing as city manager.
There were two city employees in the office for part of the incident, but both told police that they could only hear what was going on after the door to Palmquist's office was open.
Ruhe said he had come into the office to talk to Palmquist about building an apartment complex in the area, but Palmquist refused to discuss it with him. He said that after a few attempts, he asked him if he did not feel any responsibility to the city, and asked Palmquist if he was "just padding his own wallet." Ruhe said when he said those words, Palmquist got angry, came to the other side of the desk, and looked as if he were going to punch him. Ruhe said Palmquist then grabbed him by his arm and pulled him out of the chair.
Ruhe said he had already been having neck problems and was due for surgery. But he said the incident made his pain worse, and he went to the emergency room.
According to hospital notes included in the police report, a nurse wrote that Ruhe had neck pain for the last six weeks, but that "today he fell from a chair and now has increased pain."
Ruhe said he now plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Irrigon and against Palmquist for assault and battery.
In the meeting, the councilors spent little time discussing the incident itself. Instead, they spent the meeting discussing city rules and procedures for handling complaints against city employees, the city's open-door policy, and a corrective action policy. They agreed to divide those issues among councilors, research them, and vote on any changes they need to make to those policies at the next council meeting.
In the meeting, Matlack also talked with the other councilors about some complaints he had received regarding Palmquist's conduct in the past few months.
"I received complaints from two citizens in Irrigon, and they had to do with the city manager's brusqueness, rudeness, complaining and how he deals with people," Matlack said. He said he didn't know the nature of those people's interactions with Palmquist, but said they told him they felt they couldn't speak to Palmquist without being cut off or told not to talk about something.
He said he had never personally witnessed Palmquist behave that way, and said he gave him a positive evaluation when the council reviewed his performance in July.
Matlack said he had emailed all the councilors hoping to discuss those complaints at a meeting in November or December, but only one of the councilors responded to him.
