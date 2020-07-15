PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred the morning of Wednesday, July 15, at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
According to Police Chief Stuart Roberts, two employees were inside the store around 1:30 a.m. when an individual entered and threatened one of them who was mopping the floor at the time with a firearm and demanded money before taking items and fleeing west on Court Avenue.
The suspect was described as a male of unknown race who appeared to be wearing a camouflage hoodie and face mask along with "dirty" blue jeans and white shoes, Roberts said. The individual's build was described as "stocky but not overly tall," which police estimate to be around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 inches.
Roberts encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Pendleton police at 541-276-4411 or the dispatch center at 541-966-3650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.