HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has opened a homicide investigation after a Hermiston man was found deceased near Alpine Drive northeast of Hermiston.
USCO announced Wednesday evening that Jordan Deloen Crandall, 28, was found about 9:37 a.m. that morning approximately 75 feet west of Alpine Drive, north of Punkin Center Road and next to an irrigation ditch.
Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the call, and the road was blocked off for several hours as additional personnel arrived to investigate the cause of death. According to a news release, the Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crimes Team was activated, and based on evidence at the scene, the death is being investigated as a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
