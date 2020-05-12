HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department is investigating after a 72-year-old man was found dead in the road on Southwest 11th Street Tuesday morning, according to a message posted to the department's Facebook page.
According to the post, Hermiston police and EMS were dispatched to the scene for a reported collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian around 4:33 a.m. First responders found the deceased male at the scene along with the vehicle involved in the collision.
"Initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway and wearing dark colored clothing when he was struck by the vehicle," the social media post stated. "There was no crosswalk in the area. It is unknown at this time why the driver would flee from the scene."
A witness reported seeing a male flee from the vehicle and the scene following the crash, the post stated, and the vehicle has been seized pending further investigation.
The identify of the victim is being withheld until family are notified, and no other details are being released at this time while police investigate.
