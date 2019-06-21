MILTON-FREEWATER — A 22-year-old man died after he was found with stab wounds in Milton-Freewater.
According to a city of Milton-Freewater press release, 911 callers Friday at 12:24 a.m. reported the stabbing victim was on the 600 block of Ward Street. Police and emergency crews responded.
Paramedics transported the man, who police did not identify, to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. He later died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating the death. Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said his office is working with the police, and this case does not involve the local major crimes team.
That team consists of detectives and officers from area agencies to help in big cases. The district attorney or a law enforcement agency head can call out the team. Milton-Freewater is an active member of the team.
This is a breaking news story.
