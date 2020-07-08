MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Northwest Fifth Street the morning of Sunday, July 5, Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer stated in an email.
According to Boedigheimer, officers were dispatched initially for the report of a prowler in the area but the call "quickly changed in nature to a shots fired call."
A 19-year-old female and a juvenile male were inside a residence that was struck four times with bullets, but neither was injured. One of the individuals reported the shooting "may have been perpetrated by three individuals who were on foot, and who fled the area northward," the email stated.
A detective with the Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating the incident and there were several people named as potential people of interest, though the motivations for the shooting remain unclear, according to Boedigheimer.
"Gang-related motives may be possible, but at this time, no evidence gathered, or information given by the victims, allows for that determination," he stated in the email.
