MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies that took place in the Milton-Freewater area over the weekend, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said on Monday.
A press release from the sheriff's office on Friday detailed a robbery involving two male suspects at the First Stop Mart at 85712 Highway 11 Friday, while Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer released information on another armed robbery Monday, this time of a newspaper carrier that occurred Sunday morning involving one male suspect.
It's unknown whether the cases are connected, Rowan said, and added that "it's really hard" for him to release any information in addition to the press releases at this time.
Boedigheimer did not respond to emails requesting further comment.
According to the UCSO release, two men entered the First Stop Mart at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, when one suspect ordered the store employee to open the store’s safe at gunpoint.
The suspect then fired one round from a silver revolver at an electronic device used for the store’s internet connection. The employee was unable to open the safe and a customer entered the store. The release states the second suspect was “representing that he had a weapon” and then stole the customer’s wallet.
Both suspects then left the store and drove away in a black Honda that may be a Civic or similar model, according to the release.
Shortly after, and about one mile from the store, residents near Appleton and Tum a Lum roads reported a vehicle was on fire in an orchard. The vehicle matched the description of the suspects' vehicle, which, according to the release, was stolen from Milton-Freewater the day before.
Police later learned that one suspect stole a butane torch from the store.
The release identifies the first suspect as a possibly white male of an unknown age who is 6 feet tall. The employee reported he was wearing blue jeans and his face was covered.
The second suspect is identified as a male of unknown age and race who is 5-6 to 5-9 in height. The employee reported he was wearing blue jeans, tan work boots, a dark-colored ball cap and black backpack. The suspect’s face was covered with a light blue bandana.
At approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, MFPD responded to a reported armed robbery of a 24-year-old newspaper carrier along South Main Street near Southwest Eighth and Ninth Street, Boedigheimer said in an email.
According to Boedigheimer, a male approached the victim, struck him in the face and stole the victim's cell phone and headphones. The suspect then fled on foot northbound.
Boedigheimer's email said the suspect is unidentified and is described as being thin, about 6 feet tall, and was dressed in dark clothing with a blue bandana covering his face. The suspect was carrying a firearm that was described as a pistol by the victim.
According to the email, the victim sustained an apparent non-life threatening injury to his face and nose. He was attended to by medics at the scene and later transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Those with information related to the robberies can contact the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office at 541-966-3600, or the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511.
