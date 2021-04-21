UMATILLA — A Umatilla police officer was recognized by city officials in a Tuesday, April 20, meeting for his “valor and professional actions under potential deadly circumstances” during a house fire on April 3, according to a press release.
Cotter Butler rescued an elderly resident during the fire without hesitation, the press release said, kicking in the front door and entering the house as it was engulfed in flames before the fire department arrived.
Butler then alerted neighbors to evacuate their homes as well, the press release said.
Umatilla Fire Chief Steve Potts commended Butler's actions, which “made an immense difference in the successful outcome of the traumatic incident for not only the resident of the home and nearby residences, but by also allowing the fire department to focus on the fire rather than to engage in a rescue operation,” the press release said.
