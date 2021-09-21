PENDLETON — It was a relatively quiet night policing the crowds that flocked to downtown Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 17.
Teams of law enforcement officials from at least 10 agencies patrolled the streets through the evening. They were the emphasis teams, the patrol units that for the past several years have worked to stop crimes before they happen as crowds fill the bars at the end of the Pendleton Round-Up week.
By increasing police presence and keeping in touch with local bars and restaurants, the e-teams, in the parlance of the Pendleton Police Department, are an effort to take the burden off local police and keep things calm as the party rages on.
“It’s morphed into a great example of collaboration,” said Rick Jackson, detective sergeant with Pendleton police.
Jackson proposed the idea for the e-teams several years ago. Back then, police were swamped during Round-Up, at times trying to break up 20-person bar fights by themselves.
Since creating the units, adding as many as 30 law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies to patrol the town, crime has taken a noticeable downturn, multiple law enforcement officials said. The goal of the e-teams, the officials said, is to de-escalate situations and prevent arrests.
“Round-Up’s different now,” said Howard Bowen, a Pendleton police detective. “And I think part of that is how it’s been policed over the years.”
Howard’s team calmed disputes, helped intoxicated people who had hurt themselves, gave out stickers to children and chatted with locals. The East Oregonian tagged along them to see what a Friday night at the Pendleton Round-Up is like for police now.
There to help
The night kicked off quickly.
Police wandered through the crowds outside of Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon and found a clearly intoxicated man who appeared to have fallen and hit his head.
Officers stood with him for several minutes as people nearby danced to “Great Balls of Fire” and nearby drunkards shouted obscenities toward the collapsed man. An ambulance arrived and medics and e-team members moved the man several feet before he fell back in a foldable chair and received medical attention. Eventually, they got him into the ambulance.
The team hustled about a block toward a nearby bench and checked on a woman who also had been drinking and fell and hurt her nose. She didn’t require medical attention and left.
A woman who appeared to be working crowd management near Hamley later approached police alongside a much taller man. She reported the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, had been harassing women inside. Police separated the two.
The man proceeded to make a lengthy attempt to describe why he was in the right. Police did not cite or arrest him, but throughout the evening, the clearly frustrated man would run into police several times at multiple bars and attempt to make his case clear each time. Bowen appeared tired of it, tilting his head up toward the sky. The team moved away.
Keeping problems in check
Police proceeded to patrol Pendleton’s nightlife. They wandered through crowded bars, including Crabby’s and the Rainbow Cafe, saying hello to locals and cracking jokes. They walked through the carnival, giving stickers to children along the way. Many patrons thanked the officers for being there; others looked toward them nervously and rushed by.
At one point, police came upon a man who was urinating on a downtown building in front of his friends. Bowen shined a flashlight on him and asked him to turn around. The man appeared scared. But Bowen said he didn’t plan to arrest him. He simply asked the man to go to the public restroom a few blocks away.
“I want them to have a good time,” said Bowen. “I just don’t want them to have too good of a time.”
In their idle time, the four law enforcement officials stood on sidewalks, talking among themselves about hiking trips, concerts and their favorite meat in town. They stopped for a snack and water break after long hours on their feet. At least two of them commented at one point about how slow the night had been and how few people were at some of the bars.
In addition to from Bowen, there was Calvin Meade, a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office detective; Joshua Paullus, a Umatilla County Corrections parole and probation officer; and Riley Studebaker, a Hermiston police patrol corporal.
Bowen and Paullus said they have seen problems decrease during Round-Up nightlife in recent years. Bowen attributed that to the emphasis patrol units, saying he has responded to fewer fights and drunk driving incidents. At the end of the night, they helped close out the bars.
“You see the good and the bad,” said Paullus, “rather than all the bad.”
