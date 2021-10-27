HERMISTON — Police chased a man by car and foot through Hermiston for more than an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 26, after a stabbing, according to Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
The arrest came, Edmiston said, after the man crashed his car into someone’s garage.
Anthony Robert Jones, 44, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on numerous charges, including first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, strangulation, endangering a person protected by a restraining order and attempting to flee.
Edmiston said police at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 26 responded to the Walmart Supercenter after receiving reports of a domestic incident. Officers found a 44-year-old woman was stabbed twice.
Jones, police reported, is her ex-husband and the suspect in the stabbing.
Bystanders told police the man was trying to get money from the woman. She drove to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, along with police.
Jones left his car at Walmart, so police waited for him there.
He returned and got in the car before police could stop him, Edmiston said. That began a car chase around Hermiston that would last from 12:14 a.m. to nearly 1 a.m.
At least four police cars pursued Jones, who Edmiston said traveled at “crazy” speeds around town. Police tried to set down spike strips but were unable to in time, Edmiston said.
The car chase ended when Jones crashed into a garage on the 800 block of East Pine Avenue. He fled on foot. Police caught Jones and arrested him around 1:25 a.m. on the 200 block of Southeast Seventh Street. He remains in the jail on preliminary bail of $530,000.
Edmiston described the length of the chase around town as “atypical.” He said police want car chases to end sooner, calling it a “risk versus reward” scenario. He said police decided to continue the evening pursuit because there were few cars on the road and the weather was favorable.
The case now is in the hands of the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
State court records show Jones has a history of criminal cases, including a 1998 conviction for attempted murder.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.