BOARDMAN — Oregon State Police reported a police pursuit Tuesday night, April 4, in Morrow County ended with a crash in Boardman after a police officer shot the vehicle and an OSP vehicle forced it to stop.

A Morrow County Sheriff's Office deputy a little after 11 p.m. attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 730, OSP reported. The vehicle attempted to elude the deputy in Boardman. The pursuit continued through the residential areas of Boardman.

