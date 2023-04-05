BOARDMAN — Oregon State Police reported a police pursuit Tuesday night, April 4, in Morrow County ended with a crash in Boardman after a police officer shot the vehicle and an OSP vehicle forced it to stop.
A Morrow County Sheriff's Office deputy a little after 11 p.m. attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 730, OSP reported. The vehicle attempted to elude the deputy in Boardman. The pursuit continued through the residential areas of Boardman.
During the chase, a Boardman Police Department officer fired his gun and hit the vehicle.
Oregon State Police were able to finally force the vehicle to stop and the suspect was taken into custody.
OSP identified the driver as Gregory Ryan Salverda, 52, of Boardman. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Per department policy and in accordance with Oregon law, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Morrow/Umatilla County Major Crime Team.
Assisting agencies consisted of the Oregon State Police, Boardman Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police crime lab.
