MISSION – Police authorities Monday recovered human remains in a remote, mountainous area of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported a landowner found the remains on their private land. The Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Oregon State Police crime lab and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team recovered the remains.
Law enforcement officials are treating the discovery as a crime scene because it does not appear to be ancient remains. Tribal Public Safety Director Ray Denny did not reveal the exact location of the body. He said he didn’t want people trespassing on the property to look at the crime scene.
The body lacked any forms of identification, according to the tribes, and authorities have yet to determine the body’s race, age and gender.
The body is now with the Oregon State Medical Examiners’ Office, which will conduct an autopsy to try to determine the identification and the approximate date of death.
