HERMISTON — The police have identified the man whose body was found on South Highway 395 last month as Guadalupe Avina, 34, of Hermiston.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Avina had a gunshot wound and was found with a gun, but that the autopsy report has not yet been released.
Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. July 26 to a report of a body or injured person in the bushes near 1050 South Highway 395.
On July 27, police identified the body but did not release the name.
