SUMMERVILLE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a plane crash last week.
Casey William Kuiper, 29, of Summerville, was flying a Tican II airplane that crashed the evening of June 4 in Summerville.
The investigation into the crash is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board. The UCSO, along with Union County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are also investigating.
NTSB spokesman Terry Williams told The Observer last week that the airplane was an “experimental aircraft.”
UCSO, Imbler Fire Department, the Deputy Medical Examiner and Oregon State Police were the initial responders to the crash. An FAA investigator arrived within an hour or two later.
Kuiper died at the scene, according to authorities.
