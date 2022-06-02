A fight in a Milton-Freewater bar led to one person being “presumably stabbed in the neck area,” according to a police report.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress at the Let’s Go Inn, 515 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Police claim three people had been involved in this incident, which took place Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Johnny Diaz, 31, suffered an injury from the fight.
Police report Diaz, a Milton-Freewater resident, was injured with a “pointed/edged weapon of an unidentified type.”
Before the police arrived on the scene, Diaz was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. He is expected to survive his injury, according to police.
“Witnesses told officers that two individuals had entered the bar and immediately began causing a disturbance with other patrons prior to the attack on Diaz,” the police report states.
The MFPD report continues, stating the incident is believed to be gang related.
“A person of interest has been identified and is wanted for questioning regarding the incident,” the report states. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.